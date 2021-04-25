Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

HIMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

