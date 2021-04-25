Piper Sandler Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

NYSE DVN opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

