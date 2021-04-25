Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Reduced by KeyCorp

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenneco in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

TEN stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $67,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,093,717 shares of company stock valued at $140,004,254. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

