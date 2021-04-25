Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $8.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.21. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $17.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $63.00 EPS.

MKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,161.67.

Markel stock opened at $1,188.84 on Friday. Markel has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,156.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,053.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Markel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

