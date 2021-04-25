Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

NYSE RRC opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 126.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,615,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

