Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

RI opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €163.25 and a 200 day moving average of €156.66.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

