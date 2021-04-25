Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €675.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €644.58 ($758.33).

Kering stock opened at €648.80 ($763.29) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €595.30 and its 200 day moving average is €574.22.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

