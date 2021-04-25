Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €151.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €125.18 ($147.27).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR WCH opened at €130.50 ($153.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 52-week high of €133.00 ($156.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €118.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.