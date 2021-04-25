The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €100.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA:DG opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Thursday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.61.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.