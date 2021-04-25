The Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $4.95 per share for the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 26.40-27.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $26.40-27.20 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $273.92 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $164.86 and a one year high of $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.59.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

