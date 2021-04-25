Juniper Networks (JNPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.20-0.30 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ~$0.20-0.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.30 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.