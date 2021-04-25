John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Acquires 2,428 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson bought 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

WG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

