Peter Lawrence Sells 30,000 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Peter Lawrence sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £194,400 ($253,984.84).

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £144.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 600.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 513.19. Anpario plc has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 660 ($8.62).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

