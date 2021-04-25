JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Insider Purchases £31,080 in Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) insider Tom Walker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,606.22).

JSGI opened at GBX 516 ($6.74) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 509.74. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a 1 year low of GBX 472.98 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 616 ($8.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

