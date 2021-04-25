Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €265.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEURV. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €264.46 ($311.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

