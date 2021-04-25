Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

Airbus stock opened at €98.46 ($115.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.75. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

