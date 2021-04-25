Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Given a $5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Maricann Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.60.
Maricann Group Company Profile
