Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.49).

BN opened at €58.84 ($69.22) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.81.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

