National Bankshares Raises Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.05.

MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

