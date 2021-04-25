Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $297,559,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $34,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

