Xuez (XUEZ) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Exchanges

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a market capitalization of $80,745.78 and approximately $58,844.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,017,492 coins and its circulating supply is 4,051,058 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

