NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Hits $64.65 on Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $64.65 or 0.00130062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $452,145.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded up 27,963,947.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.02 or 0.10995718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00266844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.65 or 0.00993042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,832.41 or 0.98233776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021947 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

