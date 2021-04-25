Qcash (QC) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $68.26 million and $614.21 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,985,130.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.03 or 0.11006095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00266816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.10 or 0.00995806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,170.97 or 0.98899349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021945 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

