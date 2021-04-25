Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.23. GasLog reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

GLOG stock remained flat at $$5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 420,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,431. The firm has a market cap of $554.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GasLog by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GasLog by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in GasLog by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in GasLog by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

