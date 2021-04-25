YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $193,134.13 and approximately $180.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.61 or 0.04412088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.03 or 0.00452615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $770.93 or 0.01550595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.04 or 0.00782493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.38 or 0.00473426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.82 or 0.00409944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004513 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.