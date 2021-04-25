Zcoin Market Cap Reaches $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.61 or 0.04412088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.03 or 0.00452615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $770.93 or 0.01550595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.04 or 0.00782493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.38 or 0.00473426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.82 or 0.00409944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XZCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.