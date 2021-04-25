Flamingo Market Cap Reaches $99.46 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $99.46 million and $37.18 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,985,130.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.03 or 0.11006095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00266816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.10 or 0.00995806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,170.97 or 0.98899349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021945 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

