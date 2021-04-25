Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF remained flat at $$157.26 during trading hours on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.16.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

