Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $6,057.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $691.26 or 0.01389639 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,465.70 or 0.99440491 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 720,640,075 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

