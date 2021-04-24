CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and $4,474.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00295573 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024241 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,075,132 coins and its circulating supply is 135,075,132 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

