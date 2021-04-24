WOWswap (WOW) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $28.40 or 0.00056816 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $146,313.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded up 5,163,847.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.00999660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,019.67 or 1.00080836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.