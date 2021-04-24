$98.67 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report sales of $98.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.54 million and the highest is $111.78 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $337.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $472.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $477.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $568.42 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

TVTY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,747. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

