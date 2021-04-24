Basic Attention Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $482.80 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $482.80 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00063380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00056526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00091434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.00646410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.82 or 0.07856580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

