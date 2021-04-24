Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $391.15 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $391.15 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 129.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,857,733,350 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

