Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Reaches $12.03 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $235.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

