Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce sales of $340.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.90 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $320.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $77.23. 389,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,802. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

