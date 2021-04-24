Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report $79.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.10 million and the lowest is $60.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $40.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $463.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $518.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $740.06 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,143,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,373,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

