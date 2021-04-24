$130.06 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post $130.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. Landec posted sales of $156.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $534.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $541.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 116,560 shares of company stock worth $1,201,570. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Landec by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Landec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

