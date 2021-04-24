First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.65 Million

Brokerages expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post $773.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.20 million to $795.10 million. First Horizon posted sales of $511.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

