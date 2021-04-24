DAD (DAD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $699,976.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, DAD has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $41.21 million and approximately $699,976.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00063451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08178079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00649213 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

