Urus Reaches One Day Volume of $1.66 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $20.05 or 0.00039921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $1.66 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

