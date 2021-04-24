Beldex Price Hits $0.0598 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $58.61 million and approximately $5,166.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 128.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

