$373.39 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post $373.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.03 million. Atlas posted sales of $308.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 189,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $13,270,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 379,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.