ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.47 Million

Brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post $456.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.28 million and the lowest is $439.65 million. ModivCare reported sales of $367.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MODV stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.84. The company had a trading volume of 66,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,813,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

