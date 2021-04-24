Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits Market Cap of $36.94 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $36.94 million and $2.45 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00056214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00091239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.22 or 0.08203771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00643763 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

