Binance Coin Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $495.34 or 0.00986520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $76.00 billion and approximately $3.91 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
