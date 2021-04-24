Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 27.7% Lower This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $295.10 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00298289 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,084,619,098 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

