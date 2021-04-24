$18.57 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post $18.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.48 million to $18.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $14.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPU. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aspen Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Aspen Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.