$18.57 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post $18.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.48 million to $18.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $14.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPU. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aspen Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Aspen Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.