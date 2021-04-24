Brokerages Expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will report $1.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. Aspira Women’s Health posted sales of $1.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year sales of $7.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $12.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 415,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $674.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 3.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.