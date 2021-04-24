Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $412,091.56 and approximately $999.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00063301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00056375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00091231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.47 or 0.08205993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00645294 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.